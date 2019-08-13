Retrophin (RTRX) Valuation Rose While Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding by $9.46 Million; As Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Stock Value Declined, Msdc Management LP Has Raised by $37.56 Million Its Position

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 50.56% . The hedge fund held 18.83M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15M, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $1.13. About 99,191 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 67.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 107.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 430,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 830,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 243,630 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $161,222 activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $46,610 was bought by BATES THOMAS R JR.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 35,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $13.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitae Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Guardant Health Inc.

