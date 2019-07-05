Retrophin (RTRX) Stock Price Declined While Perceptive Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding; Smith & Howard Wealth Management Increased Merck & Co (MRK) Holding

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $823.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 69,959 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $85.99. About 2.59 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 19/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Massachusetts court says Merck – and pharma – may be sued over generic warnings, sometimes; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY Adj EPS $4.16-Adj EPS $4.28

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $337,484 activity. ROTE WILLIAM E. sold $42,558 worth of stock or 1,985 shares. Clague Laura sold $43,587 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) on Monday, February 11. 1,769 shares were sold by REED ELIZABETH E, worth $37,927 on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.65 EPS, down 16.07% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.99 actual EPS reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.