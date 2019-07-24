Retrophin (RTRX) Stake Has Increased by Emory University; Bridgeway Capital Management Lifted Ofg Bancorp (OFG) Stake by $737,200

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by 15.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 38,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 292,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, up from 253,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ofg Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 159,311 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 41.99% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Reports 1Q18 Results; 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank Of Commerce drags Lotus Auto to NCLT – Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $843.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 135,457 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold OFG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 2.83% more from 42.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Qs Ltd Co reported 0.04% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 46,827 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 19,150 shares. Polaris Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 278,400 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). 131,608 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Nordea Inv Mgmt accumulated 3,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 16,300 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0.01% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). The Maryland-based Preferred Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Principal Finance Gp owns 0.01% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 410,594 shares. Comerica Bank has 43,214 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 0.02% or 15,980 shares.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,000 shares to 95,800 shares, valued at $15.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,185 shares, and cut its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $301,551 activity. On Monday, February 11 REED ELIZABETH E sold $37,927 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 1,769 shares. 2,033 shares were sold by Clague Laura, worth $43,587. $45,667 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) was sold by ASELAGE STEVE.

Emory University, which manages about $142.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inflarx Nv by 9,552 shares to 71,884 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 16,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,771 shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).