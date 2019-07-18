Retrophin (RTRX) Stake Has Boosted by Rock Springs Capital Management Lp; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Decreased Position

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 13,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,241 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.62 million, down from 231,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $135.95. About 20.44 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 107.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 430,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 830,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 267,808 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation holds 0.25% or 136,765 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Llc owns 11,529 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 33,994 shares. 110,627 were accumulated by Emory University. Ameritas Invest Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 318,900 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 2.50M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 32,398 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 0% or 173,478 shares. Vanguard Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.12M shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.96% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 78,101 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Company holds 347,017 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset has invested 0.02% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). 535,438 are owned by Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $301,551 activity. ASELAGE STEVE had sold 2,130 shares worth $45,667. On Monday, February 11 the insider Clague Laura sold $43,587. REED ELIZABETH E had sold 1,769 shares worth $37,927.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 35,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $13.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homology Medicines Inc by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Fincl reported 3.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Guardian Tru invested 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ent Finance has 0.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,152 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 26,070 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Chemical Comml Bank holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 113,679 shares. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 2.54% or 33.59 million shares. Wilsey Asset Mngmt Inc holds 12.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 260,132 shares. Findlay Park Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5.08M shares. Burney accumulated 192,451 shares. Brouwer & Janachowski Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,572 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Forbes J M & Llp accumulated 142,251 shares or 3.59% of the stock. Night Owl Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northwest Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 80,044 shares. City Hldgs Co accumulated 56,346 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

