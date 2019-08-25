Retrophin (RTRX) Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Trimmed Stake by $6.32 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bares Capital Management Has Increased Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding by $805,100

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 338,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86M, up from 329,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $93.65. About 539,864 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13M, down from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $561.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 1.33 million shares traded or 121.65% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 92,596 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $268.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. by 1.98M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Element Solutions Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 182 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.09% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 8 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc owns 0.18% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 1.94M shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Franklin Resource accumulated 0.1% or 1.89M shares. Moreover, First Trust Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability has 1% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 661,423 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 0.14% or 69,714 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 1,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Carroll Associate reported 138 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 128,326 shares. Moreover, Diversified Trust has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 330,862 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $26.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.