Retrophin (RTRX) Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Increased Its Position; Pentwater Capital Management LP Raised Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $81.68 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 717,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.77 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.79M, up from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 219,594 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 224,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 258,400 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.06 million, up from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets; 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $262 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia’s Utair orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes – Vedomosti; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video)

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 20,000 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $80.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 174,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 970,997 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold RTRX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 6.39% more from 41.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 263 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 178,265 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru owns 533,077 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 57,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1.08 million shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 22,543 shares. Voya Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). 56,779 are held by Hudson Bay Capital Management Ltd Partnership. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc Nj stated it has 11,502 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com invested in 40 shares. Spark Invest Ltd holds 146,100 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 50,145 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 134 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,650 were reported by Thomasville Bank. Accredited Invsts holds 1,607 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Lc invested in 3,226 shares. First Republic Invest Management Inc stated it has 324,081 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca has invested 1.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,700 shares. First Western Mgmt invested 4.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 34.08 million shares. Hilltop Holdg owns 9,425 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 8,123 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 638 were reported by Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc. The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Gru has invested 0.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zwj Investment Counsel reported 0.02% stake.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $9.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs by 41,200 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.