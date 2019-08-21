Retrophin (RTRX) Shareholder Emory University Has Increased Stake; Valero Energy (VLO) Holder Community Financial Services Group Has Increased Its Stake by $1.51 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $78.19. About 342,962 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.11M market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 29,174 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 237 shares. Legacy Private Tru Communications invested 0.05% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bollard Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% stake. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division invested 0.65% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,311 shares. Private Tru Na invested in 3,033 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sei Invests Com holds 0.04% or 148,443 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holdings Inc owns 25,792 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc owns 215 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.14% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 58,400 shares. Twin Cap Management has invested 0.51% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Daiwa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Verity Asset Management stated it has 3,006 shares. Salem Counselors Inc holds 3,912 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Limited Company stated it has 400 shares.

Emory University, which manages about $142.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30,149 shares to 118,959 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 52,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,013 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD).