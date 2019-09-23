Retrophin (RTRX) Shareholder Consonance Capital Management LP Lowered Position by $4.39 Million; As Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) Shares Rose, Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.74 Million

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 219,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.81M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.59 million, down from 4.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 215,196 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 82,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 632,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58M, down from 715,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 12,563 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 19/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Accountability 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Underlying, Aa1 Enhanced To Spokane County S.D. 356 (Central Valley), Wa’s Go Bonds; 20/04/2018 – DJ Central Valley Community Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCY); 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – AS PER SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT, BAC COMMUNITY BANK WILL PURCHASE FROM CO CERTAIN DEPOSITS OF TRACY OFFICE; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO ENTER INTO A SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT WITH BAC COMMUNITY BANK; 20/04/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations; 18/04/2018 – Central Valley Community 1Q EPS 38c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CVCY shares while 14 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 1.21% less from 6.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,110 are held by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Meeder Asset stated it has 836 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 200,200 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Walthausen Ltd holds 0.22% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) or 78,546 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 12,721 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 143,675 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 470,964 shares stake. State Street Corp invested in 205,761 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Menta Cap Limited Liability owns 27,488 shares. 6,087 were reported by Bankshares Of America De. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Cornerstone Advsr owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18,112 activity. 509 Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) shares with value of $8,956 were bought by Kim James J.

Analysts await Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CVCY’s profit will be $4.98 million for 14.46 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Central Valley Community Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold RTRX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 6.39% more from 41.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 541 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 4,610 shares. 1.24M are owned by Dimensional Fund L P. Great Point Limited has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Swiss Comml Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Gp One Trading LP has 24,487 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 22,653 shares. Renaissance Ltd Company has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 266,300 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 134 shares. 61,464 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Spark Inv Management Limited Company owns 0.2% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 146,100 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 34,700 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Credit Suisse Ag owns 24,898 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 104,938 shares.

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-1.10 EPS, up 17.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $-1.34 per share. After $-0.92 actual EPS reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% negative EPS growth.