Retrophin (RTRX) Holding Held by Spark Investment Management Llc; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder East Coast Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.68 Million

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 4.04M shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500.

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 32,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 318,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, up from 286,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.80M market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 319,792 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 299,240 shares to 577,780 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Investment Incorporated reported 186,813 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service invested in 4,457 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested in 3,409 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 3,165 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 156,487 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership. Amarillo Savings Bank holds 7,584 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 96,987 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Destination Wealth Management invested in 1.55% or 402,755 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.62% or 130,452 shares. Fort Lp stated it has 34,358 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.16% or 748,614 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). M Securities Incorporated has 1.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 63,979 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 67,700 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 173,839 shares. Qs Ltd holds 137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 263 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company has 134,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 0.01% or 779,775 shares. 19,153 are held by Principal Finance Gp. J Goldman And Lp has 0.26% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 201,077 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 68,348 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.01% or 3,963 shares in its portfolio. 110,627 are owned by Emory University. Voya Investment Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Ameriprise Fin reported 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 32,300 shares.

