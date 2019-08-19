Retrophin (RTRX) Holding Has Raised by Emory University; Seatown Holdings Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $10.53 Million

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 232,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.45 million, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 4.75M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.6. About 170,671 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Emory University, which manages about $142.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7,153 shares to 28,518 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 52,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,013 shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Broadfin Capital Llc stated it has 1.02 million shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 32,398 shares. Daiwa holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 263 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 68,348 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 19,400 shares. Swiss Bancshares owns 67,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ghost Tree Capital Limited Liability Company invested 3.07% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Trexquant Investment Lp reported 17,048 shares. Magnetar Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Metropolitan Life holds 3,963 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 1.49M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zuora Inc by 73,791 shares to 40,009 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

