Retrophin (RTRX) Holder Perceptive Advisors Trimmed Position; As Granite Construction (GVA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Wynnefield Capital Decreased Holding

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13M, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $826.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 398,757 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 210,654 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, down from 345,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 324,334 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.65 EPS, down 16.07% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.99 actual EPS reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.67 million shares to 6.54M shares, valued at $135.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meiragtx Holdings Plc by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). State Street reported 1.60 million shares. 24,161 were reported by Citigroup. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 23,768 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership invested in 17,048 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 26,595 shares. Amer Intll Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Opaleye Mngmt reported 205,000 shares stake. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 263,596 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 173,839 shares. First Trust LP reported 48,227 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 266,100 shares. Ghost Tree Ltd, New York-based fund reported 500,000 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $301,551 activity. The insider REED ELIZABETH E sold $37,927. Clague Laura sold $43,587 worth of stock or 2,033 shares. $45,667 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) was sold by ASELAGE STEVE.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.50M for 17.65 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset invested in 0.06% or 16,402 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 2,428 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 67,322 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 68,295 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 722,905 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 254,337 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Vanguard Gru Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Kbc Group Nv invested in 4,903 shares or 0% of the stock. Stevens Cap Management Lp has invested 0.05% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Comerica Bank invested in 44,838 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moors & Cabot holds 0.05% or 17,014 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.01% or 9,454 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 129,709 shares.