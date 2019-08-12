Retrophin (RTRX) Holder Perceptive Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $6.32 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shelton Capital Management Increased Stake

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13M, down from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $773.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 133,009 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $201.57. About 10.33 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 17/05/2018 – NH HOTELS NHH.MC – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH APPLE LEISURE GROUP TO JOINTLY OPERATE BEACHFRONT RESORTS IN EUROPE; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.67M shares to 6.54 million shares, valued at $135.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 60,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Vapotherm Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 63,205 shares. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 4,637 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 779,775 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Com holds 535,438 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 17,116 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 58,069 shares in its portfolio. J Goldman LP owns 201,077 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc holds 30,550 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ghost Tree Capital invested 3.07% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 23,768 shares. 530,197 are held by Northern Tru. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 20,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Art Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Prudential Fin Incorporated holds 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 252,089 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 33,994 shares in its portfolio.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 113,482 shares to 4,897 shares, valued at $118.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 1,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

