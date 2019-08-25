Retrophin (RTRX) Holder Perceptive Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $6.32 Million as Share Value Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Lipe & Dalton Upped Its Holding by $347,639 as Share Value Declined

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13M, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $561.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 1.27 million shares traded or 112.18% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Atlanta Capital Management L L C invested in 23,186 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Essex Svcs has invested 3.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Fort Ltd Partnership has 0.47% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 19,783 were reported by Orleans Capital Mngmt La. Goldman Sachs accumulated 13.58 million shares or 0.57% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.73% or 3.22 million shares. Stonebridge Cap has 72,195 shares. Pinnacle Lc has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Natl Bank Of Omaha reported 1.13% stake. Mackenzie stated it has 3.78M shares. Beacon Financial Grp reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). World owns 0.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13.33M shares. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd holds 2.34% or 201,177 shares in its portfolio. Asset Inc stated it has 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,135 shares to 12,009 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open 08/22: (JWN) (GME) (BJ) (DKS) Higher (AVGR) (RTRX) (JKHY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SQM, RTRX among premarket losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Retrophin Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:RTRX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Retrophin, Inc. Is Tanking Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.