Retrophin (RTRX) Holder Emory University Has Upped Its Position by $389,114; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Gofen & Glossberg Upped Its Holding

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 1,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 61,373 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.42 million, up from 59,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $6.14 during the last trading session, reaching $380.42. About 841,990 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/04/2018 – Germany, France develop new maritime surveillance plane against Russian subs; 26/04/2018 – MATTIS: WORKING WITH LOCKHEED TO CUT PURCHASE, SUPPORT COSTS; 20/04/2018 – ABS-CBN News Channel: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SAYS TURKEY HAS A PROGRAM OF 100 F35 AIRCRAFT; FIRST AIRCRAFT ROLLOUT IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS – BERNSTEIN CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MUST FIX PROBLEM, WILSON TELLS SENATE CMTE; 25/05/2018 – Turkey says to take every initiative to protect firms from U.S. sanctions; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident Il D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin expects to be ‘on every mission to Mars,’ CEO says

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 532,756 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development

