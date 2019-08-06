Retrophin (RTRX) Holder Emory University Has Boosted Its Position by $389,114 as Shares Rose; American International Group Ord (AIG) Shareholder Starr International Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $9.60 Million

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $796.67M market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 437,916 shares traded or 2.55% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 3.46 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 93,445 shares. Ghost Tree Capital Lc owns 500,000 shares for 3.07% of their portfolio. Spark Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 318,900 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 105,610 shares. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 102 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0% or 48,227 shares. Moreover, Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 9,601 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 895,045 shares. American Group holds 26,325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 39,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Com Nj reported 10,502 shares. Glenmede Na holds 94 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie has 0.1% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Opaleye Management holds 1.28% or 205,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $301,551 activity. Shares for $45,667 were sold by ASELAGE STEVE on Monday, February 11. REED ELIZABETH E sold $37,927 worth of stock. On Monday, February 11 the insider Clague Laura sold $43,587.

Emory University, which manages about $142.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inflarx Nv by 9,552 shares to 71,884 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 6,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,477 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

