Retrophin Inc. (RTRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) and Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) have been rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Major for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retrophin Inc. 14 -0.15 31.55M -3.07 0.00 Hutchison China MediTech Limited 21 0.00 50.82M -0.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Retrophin Inc. and Hutchison China MediTech Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retrophin Inc. 227,962,427.75% -41.4% -19.4% Hutchison China MediTech Limited 245,744,680.85% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Retrophin Inc. and Hutchison China MediTech Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retrophin Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Hutchison China MediTech Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Retrophin Inc.’s average target price is $27.25, while its potential upside is 129.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Retrophin Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.31% of Hutchison China MediTech Limited are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Retrophin Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.82% of Hutchison China MediTech Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retrophin Inc. -3.65% -3.93% 4.05% -7.26% -26.7% -12.55% Hutchison China MediTech Limited 1.55% -4.87% -29.33% -7.23% -36.11% -9.44%

For the past year Retrophin Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Hutchison China MediTech Limited.

Summary

Hutchison China MediTech Limited beats Retrophin Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. The companyÂ’s product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc (RE-034), a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis. Retrophin, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The company discovers and develops therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases, as well as provides research and development services; and develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, and consumer health products under the Baiyunshan and Shang Yao brands. Its clinical drug candidates include Savolitinib, an inhibitor for treating non-small cell lung, colorectal, and gastric cancer, as well as papillary renal cell carcinoma; Fruquintinib, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of colorectal, non-small cell lung, and gastric cancer; Sulfatinib for treating neuroendocrine tumors, and thyroid and biliary tract cancer; and Epitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for patients with glioblastoma. The company also develops Theliatinib epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor for treating solid tumors, as well as for patients with esophageal cancer; HMPL-523, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of immunology, rheumatoid arthritis, and hematological cancers; HMPL-689, a small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic cancers, autoimmunity and transplant organ rejection, and other related inflammation diseases; HMPL-453, a small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors; and HMPL-004 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca AB (publ); Eli Lilly and Company; and NestlÃ© Health Science SA. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Limited.