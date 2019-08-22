Retrophin, Inc. (RTRX) Reaches $12.71 Yearly Low; Kraton (KRA) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kraton Corporation has $39 highest and $27 lowest target. $33’s average target is 16.57% above currents $28.31 stock price. Kraton Corporation had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. See Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) latest ratings:

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell New Target: $27 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $39 Maintain

The stock of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.82 target or 7.00% below today’s $12.71 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $545.95 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $11.82 price target is reached, the company will be worth $38.22M less. The stock decreased 26.95% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 7.06M shares traded or 1554.78% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $897.61 million. The firm offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It has a 8.02 P/E ratio. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 24,780 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA); 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Polymers Llc/cap Offers to Repurchase 10.5% Company Guarn; 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $502.4 MLN VS $458.1 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.