Retrophin, Inc. (RTRX) EPS Estimated At $-0.65; Innophos Holdings (IPHS)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

Innophos Holdings Inc (IPHS) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 74 funds increased and started new holdings, while 57 sold and decreased their equity positions in Innophos Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now own: 18.31 million shares, up from 18.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Innophos Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 35 Increased: 43 New Position: 31.

Analysts expect Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report $-0.65 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 16.07% from last quarter’s $-0.56 EPS. After having $-0.99 EPS previously, Retrophin, Inc.’s analysts see -34.34% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 384,819 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Retrophin, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). D E Shaw And Co holds 0.03% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 858,589 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.05% or 1.94M shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 32,300 shares. Campbell And Co Invest Adviser has 0.11% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). 56,500 are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. 14,357 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested in 180,726 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management owns 406,322 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Renaissance Tech Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 33,140 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 19,400 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 17,116 shares. Consonance Capital Mgmt Lp owns 4.03 million shares for 5.76% of their portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $301,551 activity. Clague Laura sold $43,587 worth of stock or 2,033 shares. Another trade for 1,985 shares valued at $42,558 was made by ROTE WILLIAM E. on Monday, February 11. $45,667 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) was sold by ASELAGE STEVE on Monday, February 11. $37,927 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) was sold by REED ELIZABETH E on Monday, February 11.

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. The company has market cap of $820.09 million. The Company’s marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc , a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. for 599,131 shares. Ironwood Investment Management Llc owns 35,725 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has 0.7% invested in the company for 1.50 million shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has invested 0.42% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 136,180 shares.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 132,689 shares traded or 72.52% up from the average. Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) has declined 39.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHS News: 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q EPS 55c; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Backs FY18 Guidance of 12%-14% Rev Growth; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innophos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHS); 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS REITERATES YR DOUBLE-DIGIT REV. GROWTH VIEW; 29/03/2018 Innophos Holdings Director James Zallie to Resign From Board, Effective April 1; 03/04/2018 – VP Brodheim Disposes 293 Of Innophos Holdings Inc; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EPS UP 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q Adj EPS 61c

