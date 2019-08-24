Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.77 N/A -0.06 0.00 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00

Demonstrates Retractable Technologies Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Retractable Technologies Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Retractable Technologies Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Pulse Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.1 while its Quick Ratio is 17.1. Pulse Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Retractable Technologies Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.1% and 9.4%. Insiders owned 43.7% of Retractable Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.69% 1.01% 14.56% 1.16% -5.02% 13.96%

For the past year Retractable Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Retractable Technologies Inc. beats Pulse Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.