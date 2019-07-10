Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)

This is a contrast between Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.68 N/A -0.06 0.00 Microbot Medical Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Retractable Technologies Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Retractable Technologies Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -5.5% Microbot Medical Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -91.3%

Risk and Volatility

Retractable Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.45 and it happens to be 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Microbot Medical Inc.’s 429.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 5.29 beta.

Liquidity

Retractable Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Microbot Medical Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Retractable Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Microbot Medical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.3% of Retractable Technologies Inc. shares and 15.9% of Microbot Medical Inc. shares. Insiders held 43.3% of Retractable Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.62% of Microbot Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retractable Technologies Inc. -11.12% -3.52% -8.24% -3.67% -24.58% 13.34% Microbot Medical Inc. -5.75% -12.04% -17.54% 66.59% -41.69% 329.07%

For the past year Retractable Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Microbot Medical Inc.

Summary

Retractable Technologies Inc. beats Microbot Medical Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.