Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.73 N/A -0.06 0.00 Masimo Corporation 141 9.09 N/A 3.55 44.44

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Retractable Technologies Inc. and Masimo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Retractable Technologies Inc. and Masimo Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4% Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.71 shows that Retractable Technologies Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Masimo Corporation’s 14.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

3 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Retractable Technologies Inc. Its rival Masimo Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 6.2 respectively. Masimo Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Retractable Technologies Inc. and Masimo Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Masimo Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Masimo Corporation has an average price target of $168.33, with potential upside of 9.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.1% of Retractable Technologies Inc. shares and 85.6% of Masimo Corporation shares. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 43.7%. Competitively, 0.7% are Masimo Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04% Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01%

For the past year Retractable Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Masimo Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Masimo Corporation beats Retractable Technologies Inc.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.