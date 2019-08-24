Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Contrasting side by side

Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.77 N/A -0.06 0.00 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 131 3.06 N/A 3.62 32.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 represents Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4% Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 10.9%

Retractable Technologies Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

The Current Ratio of Retractable Technologies Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Varian Medical Systems Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Retractable Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Roughly 12.1% of Retractable Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Varian Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 43.7% of Retractable Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04% Varian Medical Systems Inc. -12.29% -15.94% -12.97% -11.4% 4.24% 3.58%

For the past year Retractable Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Retractable Technologies Inc.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.