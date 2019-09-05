Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Retractable Technologies Inc. has 12.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. 43.7% of Retractable Technologies Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Retractable Technologies Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.00% -5.40% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Retractable Technologies Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Retractable Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.24 2.46 2.72

The rivals have a potential upside of 35.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Retractable Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Retractable Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Retractable Technologies Inc. are 3 and 2.1. Competitively, Retractable Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Retractable Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Retractable Technologies Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Retractable Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Retractable Technologies Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.