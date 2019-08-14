Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) and Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) Comparing side by side

Since Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.73 N/A -0.06 0.00 Haemonetics Corporation 101 7.02 N/A 1.04 117.05

In table 1 we can see Retractable Technologies Inc. and Haemonetics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4% Haemonetics Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 4.4%

Risk & Volatility

Retractable Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Haemonetics Corporation has beta of 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Retractable Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Haemonetics Corporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Retractable Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Haemonetics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Retractable Technologies Inc. and Haemonetics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Haemonetics Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Haemonetics Corporation is $141, which is potential 4.60% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Retractable Technologies Inc. and Haemonetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12.1% and 0% respectively. About 43.7% of Retractable Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Haemonetics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04% Haemonetics Corporation -2.21% 1.57% 36.81% 25.43% 26.96% 22.02%

For the past year Retractable Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Haemonetics Corporation.

Summary

Haemonetics Corporation beats Retractable Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products. The company also offers hospital products comprising TEG thrombelastograph hemostasis analyzer system, a blood diagnostic instrument that measure a patientÂ’s hemostasis or the ability to form and maintain blood clots; Cell Saver system, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular surgeries; and OrthoPAT surgical blood salvage systems for orthopedic procedures. In addition, it offers SafeTrace Tx, a software solution that manages blood product inventory and transfusion, as well as performs patient cross-matching; and BloodTrack suite of solutions for managing, tracking, and controlling blood products from the hospital blood center through to transfusion to the patient. The company markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations, and national health organizations through its direct sales force, as well as independent distributors. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.