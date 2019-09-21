Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) Comparison side by side

Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.91 N/A -0.06 0.00 Glaukos Corporation 72 12.79 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Retractable Technologies Inc. and Glaukos Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4% Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8%

Risk & Volatility

Retractable Technologies Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.71. From a competition point of view, Glaukos Corporation has a 1.59 beta which is 59.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Retractable Technologies Inc. are 3 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Glaukos Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Glaukos Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Retractable Technologies Inc. and Glaukos Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Glaukos Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Glaukos Corporation’s consensus price target is $71, while its potential downside is -3.70%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Retractable Technologies Inc. and Glaukos Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.1% and 0%. About 43.7% of Retractable Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Glaukos Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04% Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42%

For the past year Retractable Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Glaukos Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Glaukos Corporation beats Retractable Technologies Inc.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.