Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Contrasting side by side

Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.74 N/A -0.06 0.00 Becton Dickinson and Company 244 3.89 N/A 4.80 52.69

Table 1 highlights Retractable Technologies Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4% Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.4% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.71 beta indicates that Retractable Technologies Inc. is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Becton Dickinson and Company has a 1.12 beta which is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Retractable Technologies Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Becton Dickinson and Company is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Retractable Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Retractable Technologies Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Becton Dickinson and Company has an average target price of $271.5, with potential upside of 10.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.1% of Retractable Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.8% of Becton Dickinson and Company are owned by institutional investors. About 43.7% of Retractable Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04% Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2%

For the past year Retractable Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors Retractable Technologies Inc.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.