Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) and Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.75 N/A -0.06 0.00 Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 2.97 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Retractable Technologies Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Retractable Technologies Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4% Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -135.2% -105.6%

Risk and Volatility

Retractable Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Akers Biosciences Inc. has a -0.87 beta which is 187.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Retractable Technologies Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Akers Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Retractable Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akers Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Retractable Technologies Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.1% and 8.5% respectively. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 43.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Akers Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04% Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83%

For the past year Retractable Technologies Inc. has 25.04% stronger performance while Akers Biosciences Inc. has -62.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Retractable Technologies Inc. beats Akers Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.