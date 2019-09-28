ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Both ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) are General Building Materials companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 1 0.00 10.80M 0.20 5.89 U.S. Concrete Inc. 45 1.62 15.46M 1.88 24.99

Table 1 highlights ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. U.S. Concrete Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of U.S. Concrete Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 1,050,379,303.64% 10.1% 5.8% U.S. Concrete Inc. 34,302,196.58% 10.1% 2.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival U.S. Concrete Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than U.S. Concrete Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 96.6% respectively. Insiders held 25.28% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of U.S. Concrete Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. -4.17% 10.44% -43.71% -37.32% -77.44% -10.8% U.S. Concrete Inc. -6.03% -3.6% 0.45% 25.41% -7.76% 33.48%

For the past year ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. has -10.8% weaker performance while U.S. Concrete Inc. has 33.48% stronger performance.

Summary

U.S. Concrete Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. manufactures and distributes eco-friendly construction materials using fly-ash and iron mine tailings in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. It offers ground works materials for urban roads, pedestrian streets and sidewalks, city squares, landmarks, parking lots, and docks; landscape retaining materials for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; hydraulic engineering materials for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and wall materials for insulation and decoration, as well as for building walls. The company also provides equipment used for the production of eco-friendly construction materials; and parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for manufacturing equipment and environmental protection projects, as well as engages in the municipal construction activities, including sponge city projects, sewage pipeline construction, public plaza construction, and landscaping. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services for the construction industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; and operation of aggregates distribution terminals, as well as transfer trucks for transporting cement and aggregates. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 1,540 owned and leased drum mixer trucks; 125 owned volumetric mixer trucks; and approximately 1,440 other rolling stock and vehicles. U.S. Concrete, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.