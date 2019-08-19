ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

As General Building Materials companies, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) and Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 2 0.58 N/A 0.20 5.89 Summit Materials Inc. 17 1.04 N/A 0.32 57.09

Table 1 highlights ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. and Summit Materials Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Summit Materials Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Materials Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 5.8% Summit Materials Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.5%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. Its rival Summit Materials Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.1 respectively. Summit Materials Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. and Summit Materials Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Summit Materials Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus price target of Summit Materials Inc. is $19.25, which is potential -2.28% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. and Summit Materials Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 34.89% respectively. 25.28% are ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.7% of Summit Materials Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. -4.17% 10.44% -43.71% -37.32% -77.44% -10.8% Summit Materials Inc. -3.25% -2.23% 5.92% 21.88% -25.85% 48.71%

For the past year ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. has -10.8% weaker performance while Summit Materials Inc. has 48.71% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Summit Materials Inc. beats ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. manufactures and distributes eco-friendly construction materials using fly-ash and iron mine tailings in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. It offers ground works materials for urban roads, pedestrian streets and sidewalks, city squares, landmarks, parking lots, and docks; landscape retaining materials for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; hydraulic engineering materials for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and wall materials for insulation and decoration, as well as for building walls. The company also provides equipment used for the production of eco-friendly construction materials; and parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for manufacturing equipment and environmental protection projects, as well as engages in the municipal construction activities, including sponge city projects, sewage pipeline construction, public plaza construction, and landscaping. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, it operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.