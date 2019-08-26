ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO)’s Financial Results Comparing With MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Both ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) are each other’s competitor in the General Building Materials industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 2 0.62 N/A 0.20 5.89 MDU Resources Group Inc. 26 1.07 N/A 1.34 19.99

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. MDU Resources Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than MDU Resources Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 5.8% MDU Resources Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3.9%

Liquidity

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, MDU Resources Group Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MDU Resources Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.2% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares and 69.2% of MDU Resources Group Inc. shares. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25.28%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of MDU Resources Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. -4.17% 10.44% -43.71% -37.32% -77.44% -10.8% MDU Resources Group Inc. 2.61% 4.49% 5.07% 5.48% -5.94% 12.16%

For the past year ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. has -10.8% weaker performance while MDU Resources Group Inc. has 12.16% stronger performance.

Summary

MDU Resources Group Inc. beats ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. manufactures and distributes eco-friendly construction materials using fly-ash and iron mine tailings in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. It offers ground works materials for urban roads, pedestrian streets and sidewalks, city squares, landmarks, parking lots, and docks; landscape retaining materials for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; hydraulic engineering materials for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and wall materials for insulation and decoration, as well as for building walls. The company also provides equipment used for the production of eco-friendly construction materials; and parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for manufacturing equipment and environmental protection projects, as well as engages in the municipal construction activities, including sponge city projects, sewage pipeline construction, public plaza construction, and landscaping. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services segments. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it served 142,948 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 922,408 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing, and gathering services, as well as oil gathering and processing facilities in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel, and related construction materials; and provides integrated contracting services in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment constructs and maintains electric and communication lines, gas pipelines, fire suppression systems, and external lighting and traffic signalization equipment. This segment also offers utility excavation services, as well as electrical and mechanical services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.