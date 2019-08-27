ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) Trades at $1.15 After Triangle; Flotek Industries (FTK) Sentiment Is 0.8

Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 32 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 40 sold and decreased their stock positions in Flotek Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 30.93 million shares, down from 31.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Flotek Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 22 Increased: 19 New Position: 13.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. for 1.84 million shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 468,663 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bruce & Co. Inc. has 0.42% invested in the company for 664,335 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Peconic Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 676,881 shares.

The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 146,823 shares traded. Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) has declined 0.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 21/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES-BOARD DETERMINED THAT IT WILL REDUCE TOTAL NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD TO SIX FOLLOWING CARLA S. HARDY JOHN S. REILAND DEPARTURES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Flotek Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTK); 23/04/2018 – Flotek Expects to Report Negative EBITDA for the 1Q; 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $60.5M; 23/04/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q REV. $59M TO $62M; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – Flotek Industries Names Matthew Marietta EVP of Finance & Corporate Development; 17/05/2018 – Disciplined Growth Investors / MN Buys Into Flotek Industries; 21/03/2018 FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC – ALSO ON MARCH 15, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT JOHN S. REILAND WILL BE CONCLUDING HIS TENURE ON BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the gas and oil industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $114.82 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. It has a 5.09 P/E ratio. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in gas and oil well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.