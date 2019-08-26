ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) Is At $1.02 Formed Wedge; Shore Bancshares (SHBI)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 30 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 25 sold and trimmed positions in Shore Bancshares Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 8.25 million shares, down from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Shore Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 19 Increased: 24 New Position: 6.

Shore Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking services and products to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Maryland and Delaware. The company has market cap of $191.05 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It has a 7.78 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs, cash management services, and various checking services.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Shore Bancshares, Inc. for 567,154 shares. Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md owns 126,010 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.62% invested in the company for 551,916 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.51% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 53,203 shares.

The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 23,822 shares traded or 37.60% up from the average. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) has declined 14.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

