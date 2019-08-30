ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all General Building Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 25.28% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.22% of all General Building Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 0.00% 10.10% 5.80% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Valuation & Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. N/A 2 5.89 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.09 2.21 2.71

As a group, General Building Materials companies have a potential upside of 38.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. -4.17% 10.44% -43.71% -37.32% -77.44% -10.8% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2. Competitively, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s rivals have 2.74 and 1.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. manufactures and distributes eco-friendly construction materials using fly-ash and iron mine tailings in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. It offers ground works materials for urban roads, pedestrian streets and sidewalks, city squares, landmarks, parking lots, and docks; landscape retaining materials for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; hydraulic engineering materials for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and wall materials for insulation and decoration, as well as for building walls. The company also provides equipment used for the production of eco-friendly construction materials; and parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for manufacturing equipment and environmental protection projects, as well as engages in the municipal construction activities, including sponge city projects, sewage pipeline construction, public plaza construction, and landscaping. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.