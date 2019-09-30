Retirement Systems Of Alabama Upped By $474,156 Its Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Holding; Kirklands (KIRK) Sellers Decreased By 0.94% Their Shorts

Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) had a decrease of 0.94% in short interest. KIRK’s SI was 4.84 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.94% from 4.88 million shares previously. With 488,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s short sellers to cover KIRK’s short positions. The SI to Kirklands Inc’s float is 33.91%. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.54. About 787,260 shares traded or 16.48% up from the average. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 84.80% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT W. MICHAEL MADDEN RESIGNED; 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND SAYS MICHAEL MADDEN HAS RESIGNED AS CEO; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Cravath M&A litigator Goldstein leaves for Kirkland & Ellis; 31/05/2018 – Kirkland’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 17/04/2018 – Kirkland’s And Trisha Yearwood Launch Exclusive Collection; 14/03/2018 – RT @herbgreenberg: LIVE…from NY, we are partnering with UC-Berkeley, Kynikos and Kirkland/Ellis to present a fraud conference on May 2 in N…; 26/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kirkland announces grant for Chester Security Initiative; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO RANGE BETWEEN $26 MLN AND $29 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees 20 to 25 New Store Openings and 10 to 15 Store Closings in FY18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kirkland’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIRK)

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) stake by 2.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Retirement Systems Of Alabama acquired 13,171 shares as Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI)’s stock rose 2.95%. The Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 482,979 shares with $17.75M value, up from 469,808 last quarter. Omega Healthcare Invs Inc now has $9.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 406,943 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C

KirklandÂ’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor and gifts in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.39 million. The companyÂ’s stores provide various merchandise, including framed arts, mirrors, wall dÃ©cors, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories, and artificial floral products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods, as well as items that are suitable for gift-giving.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold Kirkland's, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 15.07 million shares or 13.58% more from 13.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River Mercantile Asset Llp accumulated 112,596 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc accumulated 113,599 shares. Arrowstreet L P holds 156,734 shares. White Pine Ltd Liability Co reported 155,875 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Foundry Prtnrs Lc reported 606,470 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm holds 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) for 4,645 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Vanguard holds 0% or 935,441 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3.14 million shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Art Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 32,317 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) or 834 shares. American Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $365,987 activity. Cairnes Mike bought $16,585 worth of stock. Woodward Steven C also bought $101,218 worth of Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares. PLEAS CHARLES III had bought 100,000 shares worth $239,000.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 556,290 shares to 671,777 valued at $36.21 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 65,365 shares and now owns 725,560 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Omega Healthcare Investors has $4700 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.67’s average target is 4.55% above currents $41.77 stock price. Omega Healthcare Investors had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $4400 target in Thursday, September 12 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of OHI in report on Friday, August 23 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 105,964 shares. Da Davidson has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 32 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 145,593 shares. 349,594 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 85,714 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Com has 8,600 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners has invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). World Asset Incorporated holds 13,148 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Northern Tru Corporation invested 0.02% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Raymond James Services Advsr invested in 0.03% or 190,094 shares.