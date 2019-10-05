Retirement Systems Of Alabama Upped By $2.46 Million Its Church & Dwight (CHD) Position; Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Vonage Holdings has $1700 highest and $1500 lowest target. $15.67’s average target is 49.10% above currents $10.51 stock price. Vonage Holdings had 6 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) latest ratings:

28/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $15.0000 Initiates Coverage On

03/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $17.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $15.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 10.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Retirement Systems Of Alabama acquired 33,724 shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 367,825 shares with $26.87 million value, up from 334,101 last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $18.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $76.05. About 1.17M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS

The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 5.11M shares traded or 95.61% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold Vonage Holdings Corp. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 61,288 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 147,400 were accumulated by Daiwa Secs Group Inc. New York-based Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.36% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Lmr Ptnrs Llp has 0.03% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 73,700 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.37M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp holds 0% or 253,599 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 19,554 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 668,271 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 74,453 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 12,998 are held by Victory Capital Management. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership has 38,596 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 12,567 shares. Cap Rech Investors, California-based fund reported 12.15 million shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability holds 2.03M shares.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. It has a 375.36 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Inside Marketing Boosts Sales Performance with Vonage – PRNewswire” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley starts Vonage at Equal Weight – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vonage Appoints Jan Hauser to its Board – PRNewswire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage research reveals IVR horror costs businesses $262 per customer each year – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $729,042 activity. The insider FARRELL MATTHEW bought 7,000 shares worth $499,268. 1,500 shares were bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty, worth $107,715 on Monday, September 16. Price Penry W had bought 704 shares worth $49,989. Spann Rick bought $72,070 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased Nvent Electric Plc stake by 34,533 shares to 420,120 valued at $10.42M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 27,264 shares and now owns 719,169 shares. Hubbell Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins holds 4,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bath Savings Tru Comm holds 3.19% or 219,854 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Co owns 3,552 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Moreover, De Burlo Grp Inc has 0.42% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 29,400 shares. Moreover, Cibc Markets Corp has 0.1% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 183,062 shares. New England Research Mngmt Inc holds 3.85% or 77,750 shares in its portfolio. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Company holds 9,600 shares. 14,150 were reported by Capital Invest Serv Of America Incorporated. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 4,180 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 94,668 shares. M&R Capital owns 274,168 shares or 4.53% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Among 3 analysts covering Church \u0026 Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Church \u0026 Dwight Co has $82 highest and $7400 lowest target. $77’s average target is 1.25% above currents $76.05 stock price. Church \u0026 Dwight Co had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, August 1. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, April 9.