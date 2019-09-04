Retirement Systems Of Alabama Trimmed By $2.07 Million Its Ingredion (INGR) Stake; Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) Shorts Lowered By 19.96%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) had a decrease of 19.96% in short interest. DFFN’s SI was 74,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.96% from 92,700 shares previously. With 346,100 avg volume, 0 days are for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s short sellers to cover DFFN’s short positions. The SI to Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 2.34%. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.0062 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9538. About 29,141 shares traded. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) has declined 57.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.49% the S&P500. Some Historical DFFN News: 03/04/2018 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Reports 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update; 10/05/2018 – DIFFUSION PHARMA – BELIEVE CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS TO ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS THROUGH JUNE 2019; 03/04/2018 – DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $8.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased Ingredion Inc (INGR) stake by 20.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 21,992 shares as Ingredion Inc (INGR)’s stock declined 16.16%. The Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 86,784 shares with $8.22M value, down from 108,776 last quarter. Ingredion Inc now has $5.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 599,041 shares traded or 2.83% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR)

Analysts await Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.7 per share. INGR’s profit will be $120.11 million for 10.87 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Ingredion Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.43% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ingredion has $8500 highest and $7700 lowest target. $81’s average target is 3.54% above currents $78.23 stock price. Ingredion had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) on Tuesday, July 23 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral” rating.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) stake by 7,706 shares to 141,460 valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 56,063 shares and now owns 1.48 million shares. Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 0% or 18,295 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs LP stated it has 107,927 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd has 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 5,478 shares. Citigroup reported 26,355 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 26,478 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 14,126 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 13,500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 33,585 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 4,301 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Pennsylvania-based Somerset Communication has invested 0.31% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.08% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Howe & Rusling invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Mackenzie Financial owns 6,248 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. The company has market cap of $9.17 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme ; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM.

