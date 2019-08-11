Retirement Systems Of Alabama Stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Trimmed by $2.65 Million; Hengehold Capital Management Increased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $2.45 Million

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 9,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 120,731 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.57 million, down from 130,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $276. About 297,504 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2,000 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 319,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $245.39 million activity. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S. $1.98 million worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A.

