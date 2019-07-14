Retirement Systems Of Alabama Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Trimmed by $5.70 Million; Motley Fool Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) as Shares Rose

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 18,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.26M, down from 178,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $243.64. About 437,952 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC)

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 30,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.88M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547.58M, down from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple’s Self-Created Screens; 13/05/2018 – ‘Groundhog Day’ for Apple and Samsung as patents case back in court; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 78,662 shares to 154,476 shares, valued at $17.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten And Patten Tn invested 6.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 87,700 shares. Scotia Capital reported 917,519 shares. Maryland-based Marathon Cap Mgmt has invested 1.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv owns 178,874 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 2.19% or 150,654 shares. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ami Asset reported 2.78% stake. Essex Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 4,527 shares in its portfolio. Aspen Invest Mngmt owns 6,690 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co stated it has 3.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Noven Fin Grp Incorporated invested in 0.49% or 4,957 shares. Synovus Fin owns 377,968 shares. Peconic Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,825 shares. 732,065 were reported by Public Sector Pension Inv Board.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everbridge Inc by 8,000 shares to 258,406 shares, valued at $19.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc Cl A (NYSE:VMW) by 1,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

