Retirement Systems Of Alabama Raised Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Position; Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Had 2 Bulls

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) stake by 17.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Retirement Systems Of Alabama acquired 20,282 shares as Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)’s stock rose 6.87%. The Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 137,997 shares with $14.27 million value, up from 117,715 last quarter. Silicon Laboratories Inc now has $4.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 219,303 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction

Among 2 analysts covering Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Virtu Financial has $32 highest and $2300 lowest target. $24’s average target is 19.11% above currents $20.15 stock price. Virtu Financial had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by UBS. See Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $23.0000 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Rosenblatt 29.0000

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $36 New Target: $32 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLAB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 38.27% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Llc stated it has 10,719 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mackenzie has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 66,197 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). 48 are held by Synovus Fin. Frontier Llc reported 84,604 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 5,580 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 4,861 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 7,637 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.15% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 62,640 shares. 46,600 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 620,053 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy accumulated 9,864 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd has 4,002 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SLAB) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Silicon Laboratories’s (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shareholders Feel About Its 115% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 111,515 shares to 145,593 valued at $23.91 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 425,000 shares. Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (NYSE:TR) was reduced too.

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services to the financial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.84 billion. The firm offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income, and other securities on various exchanges, markets, and liquidity pools. It has a 43.61 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Virtu Financial (VIRT) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday 9/5 Insider Buying Report: COT, VIRT – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Virtu Announces Expansion of Executive Team and CFO Transition – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Virtu Financial, Inc. Commences Marketing of Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan to Redeem Senior Secured Second Notes Due 2022 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 861,600 shares traded. Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has risen 4.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VIRT News: 15/05/2018 – VIRTU FINANCIAL HOLDER TEMASEK REPORTS 16.2% STAKE; 04/05/2018 – VIRTU FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET TRADING INCOME $406.2 MLN VS $139.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Virtu Financial 1Q Net $174.8M; 04/05/2018 – Virtu earnings top expectations on volatile markets; 04/05/2018 – VIRTU FINANCIAL 1Q NORMALIZED ADJ. EPS 76C, EST. 60C; 02/04/2018 – Virtu Financial to Host Conference Call Announcing 2018 First Quarter Results on Friday, May 4, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 27/03/2018 Virtu Complaints About Market-Data Fees Help Prompt EU Scrutiny; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED – CUTS STAKE IN VIRTU FINANCIAL TO 16.2 PCT AS OF MAY 10 FROM 22.5 PCT STAKE AS OF AUGUST 10, 2017 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Virtu Hires Pete Candler to Execution Services Team