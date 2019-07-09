Retirement Systems Of Alabama Raised Its Position in Ppl (PPL) by $405,604 as Market Value Declined; Noesis Capital Mangement Has Decreased Stake in Coca Cola (KO) as Stock Price Declined

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Coca Cola (KO) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 175 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,218 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385.00M, down from 8,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Coca Cola for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 3.33M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 13,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 988,497 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.38M, up from 975,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.63. About 1.37M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5,093 shares to 154,576 shares, valued at $14.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 512,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 790,925 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Huntington Bancshares has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Trustmark Bancshares Department has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Covington Cap holds 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 250 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc invested 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Comerica National Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 215,526 shares. Interest Grp Inc Inc reported 341,213 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 8.86 million were reported by Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability. Yorktown Management & Research holds 1.03% or 100,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund reported 14,334 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri has invested 0.24% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Inc has 0.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 20,039 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 140,253 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 180,392 shares. Dupont Cap Corp has 13,566 shares.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPL Corporation: Another Utility With A 5+% Yield But Be Cautious – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PPL Corp. (PPL) Announces Vincent Sorgi as President & COO – StreetInsider.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PPL Corp: Safe Income From A Stalwart Utility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Arbitration Panel OKs Coca-Cola Competition With Monster Beverage – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BlueFletch CEO: ‘I knew I needed to take advantage of this opportunity’ (Video) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Which is the Better Dividend Aristocrat, McDonaldâ€™s or Coca-Cola? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Yields 5% And Is Now An Even Stronger Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo Second-Quarter Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field And Main Bankshares, a Kentucky-based fund reported 51,864 shares. Donaldson Capital Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Btim, Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,955 shares. Atria Invests Lc accumulated 85,864 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hsbc Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.04 million shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt owns 7,715 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie holds 0.04% or 358,948 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Ltd reported 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wendell David Assoc Inc reported 1.53% stake. Moreover, Girard Ptnrs Ltd has 0.14% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 15,649 shares. Commerce Bancorp has invested 0.32% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cleararc Capital invested 0.82% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Old Point Tru And Financial Services N A owns 33,507 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. National Pension Serv has invested 0.68% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 10,000 shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 2,585 shares to 85,857 shares, valued at $3.74B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.82 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.