Retirement Systems Of Alabama Raised Its Position in D R Horton (DHI) by $458,954; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) Holding by $1.06 Million as Valuation Rose

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 3,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 21,755 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 17,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $367.91. About 841,563 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC); 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 11,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 511,132 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15 million, up from 499,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 2.13M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,153 shares to 320,516 shares, valued at $60.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 108,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

