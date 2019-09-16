Retirement Systems Of Alabama Maintains Stake in Valero Energy New (VLO); Shaker Financial Services Cut Its Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) Position by $1.09 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 122.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 238,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 432,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.05 million, up from 194,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 4.32 million shares traded or 36.27% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) by 73.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 136,063 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,285 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $402,000, down from 185,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Mfs Charter Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 52,109 shares traded. MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 32,169 shares to 368,217 shares, valued at $61.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 34,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,120 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $192.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dyn Overwrite by 218,959 shares to 229,212 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Tax Advantaged Div Gr (JTD) by 91,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Gabelli Conv&Incom Secs Fd I (GCV).

