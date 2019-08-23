Retirement Systems Of Alabama Maintains Holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE); Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined While Vulcan Value Partners Has Lifted Position by $152.74 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 56.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7.96M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.20 million, up from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.8. About 2.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 3,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 220,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.39M, up from 216,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $148.35. About 96,588 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. $233,080 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 194,040 shares to 730,107 shares, valued at $112.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 479,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,569 shares, and cut its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

