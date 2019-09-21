Retirement Systems Of Alabama Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $1.17 Million as Share Value Rose; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Upped Its Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $507,780 as Stock Rose

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 2,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 122,069 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.76 million, up from 120,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.45 million shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 14,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 973,580 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.62 million, down from 987,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95 million shares traded or 39.35% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Investec Asset Mgmt North America has 12,277 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Kanawha Management Ltd Llc has 74,889 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Fruth Investment Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,140 shares. Hilltop Holdings reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,374 are owned by Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Amica Mutual Communication invested in 4,623 shares. Mcmillion Mngmt reported 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Crawford Counsel has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,785 shares. Ally Fincl has 0.35% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Monetary Grp holds 5,435 shares. Nordea Inv Management holds 0.03% or 54,516 shares. Sit Invest owns 62,650 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,806 shares to 182,577 shares, valued at $35.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,719 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 73,125 were reported by Rh Dinel Investment Counsel. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 122,200 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 468 shares. East Coast Asset Llc reported 31,080 shares stake. Community National Bank & Trust Na holds 6,683 shares. Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,592 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.55% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dubuque Bankshares & Tru Co, a Iowa-based fund reported 189,007 shares. Amer Bancorp stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 30.77 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 0.13% or 209,160 shares. Blair William & Il reported 2.66 million shares. Buckingham Cap Management owns 0.82% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 51,498 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc invested in 58,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.72% or 260,455 shares in its portfolio.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 37,715 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $199.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 133,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks Stock Has Multiple, Positive Catalysts – Nasdaq” on December 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks Trims 2020 Earnings Forecast, Long-term View Intact – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks’ Digital Efforts Are Paying Off Nicely – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks expands delivery in U.K. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.