Retirement Systems Of Alabama Lowered Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $41.47 Million as Stock Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined While Mathes Company Trimmed Its Holding

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 767,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 3.24 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $177.15 million, down from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 62.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 8,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 17/03/2018 – blacq: FTC set to make second request on Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm: sources (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING SENIOR UNSECURED DELAYED-DRAW TERM FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 15/03/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Qualcomm to Buy Qualcomm? (Video); 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 12,900 shares to 18,859 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in RF360 for $3.6B – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Remains Bullish On Qualcomm, But Sees Uncertainty With China, CFO Search – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Cap Limited Liability, North Carolina-based fund reported 720,568 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Marathon Trading Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.43% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 6,114 are held by Plancorp Limited Company. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 596,390 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust has invested 0.87% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Finance Mgmt Professionals holds 0.01% or 360 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison Ptnrs holds 0.61% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 25,000 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 5,360 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hm Payson And has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 0.04% stake. Fort Washington Inc Oh stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The California-based Diligent has invested 1.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 8,220 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Arcadia Mi reported 0.05% stake.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,569 shares to 270,346 shares, valued at $76.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 39,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Keystone Fincl Planning has 1.78% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 66,559 shares. 605,840 were accumulated by Cs Mckee Lp. The Texas-based Linscomb Williams Inc has invested 0.6% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Scott Selber Incorporated has 52,429 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,088 shares. Orleans Capital Management Corp La holds 42,390 shares. Agf Invs stated it has 328,733 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Alabama-based Buckingham Capital has invested 0.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 184,975 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 1.05% or 406,092 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 40,151 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 7,890 shares. Howe Rusling reported 7,424 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Old Republic Int Corp has invested 2.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Argi Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.