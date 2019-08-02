Retirement Systems Of Alabama Lowered Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Position by $3.25 Million as Shares Declined; Ejf Capital Holding in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Boosted as Stock Rose

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 101,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 96,065 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 197,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 224,160 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 11,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 122,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 110,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 5,190 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 1.28M shares to 4.07M shares, valued at $56.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 20,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,009 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 13,163 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 11,276 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 24,634 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 608 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 21 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 12,521 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers accumulated 71,032 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 32,824 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenwood Capital Assocs Limited Com stated it has 8,052 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0.02% or 474,218 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 17,213 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 15,252 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 7,706 shares to 141,460 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 25,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $20.01 million for 21.61 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

