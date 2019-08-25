Retirement Systems Of Alabama Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $1.10 Million; Private Trust Co Holding in Mastercard Cl A (MA) Has Cut by $357,435

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 1,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, down from 18,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.42 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 3.05M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.43M, up from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,898 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 7,305 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Korea Investment Corp has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Neuberger Berman Group has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jupiter Asset holds 1.47% or 192,676 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Gru Incorporated reported 12,940 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth holds 0.31% or 12,599 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Spinnaker, Maine-based fund reported 6,812 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Lc owns 3,427 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sky Investment Grp Inc Ltd Com reported 25,111 shares. 1,785 were reported by Conestoga Advsrs Lc. Parthenon Limited Co stated it has 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). One Management Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,931 shares to 89,656 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG) by 17,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 4,025 shares to 159,715 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 132,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,773 shares, and cut its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Lc has 78,425 shares. Penobscot Investment Mgmt has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cincinnati Insurance holds 0.67% or 405,301 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has 1.00M shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Karpas Strategies Lc holds 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 7,216 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 66,421 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Limited Company stated it has 5,297 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & Tru holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 71,911 shares. 3.86M were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation. Trustco Bank Corp N Y holds 27,965 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 36,160 shares. David R Rahn Associate stated it has 56,555 shares. Paw Corporation owns 12,000 shares. 120.40 million are owned by Wellington Mgmt Llp.

