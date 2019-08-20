Retirement Systems Of Alabama Lifted Stake in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) as Market Valuation Rose; Family Capital Trust Co Cut Adobe (ADBE) Position by $5.14 Million; Share Value Rose

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 8,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 269,519 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.65 million, up from 261,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 110,697 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $288.18. About 678,292 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.31 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,892 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.2% or 190,705 shares. Conestoga Advisors Ltd Llc reported 1,330 shares stake. Tributary Capital Mgmt Lc reported 2,100 shares stake. Polar Cap Llp invested in 1.01% or 409,023 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership reported 0.39% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Advsr LP accumulated 525,096 shares. Field & Main Commercial Bank holds 0.68% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Limited Com Ny invested in 0.04% or 1,452 shares. B Riley Wealth Management holds 832 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa holds 1,183 shares. Vontobel Asset stated it has 173,228 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 101 shares. Court Place Advisors Lc reported 2,376 shares. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,850 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Stocks to Buy With High-Margin Recurring Revenue – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Company reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 10,649 are held by Glenmede Na. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Cambridge Advsr holds 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 31,398 shares. 47,219 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Benjamin F Edwards And has 8,650 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancshares invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 20,094 are held by Thomas Story & Son Ltd. Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.31% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Creative Planning stated it has 134,813 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Century reported 0.16% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 67,018 shares.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 24,419 shares to 173,507 shares, valued at $24.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 106,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,428 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Down 3.2% on Q1 Earnings Lag – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Commerce Bancshares declares $0.26 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 11, 2019 : FAST, CBSH, APOG, RAD – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JPMorgan, Bank of America, PNC Financial, Commerce Bancshares and Cullen/Frost Bankers – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Corcentric Enters Reseller Agreement with Commerce Bank – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.