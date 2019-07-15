Retirement Systems Of Alabama Lifted Holding in Chevron New (CVX); Ellington Management Group Has Trimmed Holding in Boston Beer (SAM) as Share Value Rose

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $391.24. About 21,908 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 47.93% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 25,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.55M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.35. About 589,248 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,327 shares to 144,370 shares, valued at $37.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 24,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,507 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Management Corp Il accumulated 3,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Utd Serv Automobile Association stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Minnesota-based Minneapolis Port Group has invested 3.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sequent Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1,675 shares. Accuvest Advisors invested in 0.72% or 10,847 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has 5,489 shares. Cv Starr & Incorporated Trust, New York-based fund reported 30,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4.97 million shares. 564,992 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc. Tcw Grp Incorporated reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa has invested 1.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability reported 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kbc Gp Inc Nv stated it has 715,727 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 524 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 8,112 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Better Way To Think About Energy ETFs – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,500 shares to 28,900 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.98 per share. SAM’s profit will be $21.35 million for 53.45 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.14% negative EPS growth.