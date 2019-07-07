Retirement Systems Of Alabama Increases Stake in Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX); Cantillon Capital Management Has Increased Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding by $25.31 Million; Stock Value Rose

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $197.58. About 335,865 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 2,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,357 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.10M, up from 58,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $341.9. About 195,955 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 129,834 shares to 166,482 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 757,422 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% or 6,800 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 12 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Van Berkom Associates Incorporated stated it has 3.43% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). 42,451 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.05% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Intl Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 75,361 shares. Piedmont Invest reported 3,670 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 31,970 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.02% or 3,173 shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp, New York-based fund reported 67,081 shares. State Street owns 896,638 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Johnson Fincl Gp owns 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,301 were reported by Mackenzie Fincl Corp.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IJH, MKTX, NVR, LDOS – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investing in MarketAxess (MKTX) Makes Sense Now – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for December 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Reports Lower June Volumes – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for November 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $5.79 million activity. The insider McVey Richard M sold $4.42M. $687,181 worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was sold by Steinhardt John on Tuesday, February 5.